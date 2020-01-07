The City of Lebanon is reviewing an application for a new urgent care facility in south Lebanon.
The proposed 4,000-square-foot structure would be located east of South Santiam Highway, near the Oregon State Credit Union. The lot is currently vacant.
Kelly Hart, the Community Development Director for the City of Lebanon, said the proposal indicates the urgent care would have five examination rooms, an X-ray room, procedure room, laboratory, nursing station and reception area.
The site is zoned for mixed use and urgent care is an allowed use in this zone. The review of the application will be handled at the staff level as no exceptions to the city’s land-use rules are being requested.
Hart said a decision on the application will likely be made this week. This initial review examines issues such as setbacks, parking and landscaping. If this approval is granted, further reviews will focus on the building plans, engineering, fire safety and other technical questions. This process could be wrapped up in a couple of weeks, Hart said.
The application was filed by EIG14T, a development company with offices in Chicago and Troy, Michigan.
Development manager Sean Frisch discussed the project in a phone interview on Monday. He said EIG14T handles development applications for clients nationwide.
Frisch said the client company which will operate the urgent care is not yet ready to announce its involvement.
“Usually we hold off identifying at least until approvals have gone through so we know it’s a project going forward,” Frisch said. “We’re just in the first step of the review period right now, just a site plan review. There’s still engineering and a couple other steps we need to go through.”
Frisch said that once final approval is granted the client company will address questions such as the construction timeline and expected opening of the new facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.