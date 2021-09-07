New Sweet Home superintendent eager to get started

Lisa Riggs is eager to start the school year off as the new Sweet Home School District superintendent. She started her position Aug. 17, succeeding Tom Yahreas, who stepped down because he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“It is the smallest district that I've worked for, but it just seemed to have a great fit,” Riggs said. “It reminds me of my hometown. And what I think is special to that is that I am a product of that school district and so I feel as though I knew the systems and knew the town.”

Riggs hails from Port Angeles, Washington, and she began her career there as a language arts and writing teacher. She then worked as an administrator for the Washoe County School District in Reno, Nevada, and then in the San Antonio Independent School District in San Antonio, Texas. She most recently worked as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the Gresham Barlow School District.

Her main goal for the school year is simply to start on time with in person learning. She emphasized the importance of adjusting to the needs of students, given how challenging it is to make plans in the middle of the pandemic.