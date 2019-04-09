The Lebanon school board will announce its decision on the hiring of a new superintendent during its public session on Thursday, April 11.
Members of the Lebanon Community Schools board met with the three finalists for final interviews on April 2. The day prior, the three finalists met with the community at a public forum.
The finalists are Bo Yates, Charan Cline, Ed. D., and Kate McLaughlin.
Yates is a graduate of Lebanon High School and has worked as an administrator for the district since 2004. He has served as interim superintendent since last July. He was appointed to the post shortly after the resignation of former superintendent Rob Hess.
Yates began his career as a teacher and coach at West Salem High School and Pendleton High School before returning to Lebanon.
Cline is currently the superintendent of the Yamhill-Carlton School District. He has held this position since 2012. He has also served as school superintendent for the North Douglas School District and as an administrator for the Douglas Educational Service District in Roseburg.
Cline previously served as a teacher in Philomath.
McLaughlin is the director of federal programs and elementary education for the Reynolds School District in Troutdale. She has been part of the Reynolds School District administration since 2015.
McLaughlin also has experience as a principal, instructional coach and teacher.
Hess served as superintendent from 2009 until his resignation, which took effect on June 30, 2018. Under the terms of his resignation agreement, Hess was paid $250,000, roughly the value of the final year of his contract, which ran through the 2018-19 school year.
Also on the agenda for Thursday night’s public meeting is a review of the educational progress made at Lebanon’s seven elementary and middle schools.
