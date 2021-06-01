 Skip to main content

New Oregon COVID-19 cases hit lowest daily count since March
Oregon reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases since March on Tuesday, adding 177 new cases and three deaths. The state has not recorded fewer than 200 new daily cases since March 22, when 178 cases were recorded.

None of the new deaths were in the mid-valley. Adding to optimism for the COVID-19 outlook in the area, only five new cases were recorded between Linn and Benton counties.

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Tuesday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 177

Total cases Oregon: 201,649

New cases Linn County: 4

Total cases Linn County: 5,358

New cases Benton County: 1

Total cases Benton County: 3,196

New cases U.S: 3,738

Total cases U.S.: 33,093,238

New deaths Oregon: 3

Total deaths Oregon: 2,674

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 77

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 22

New deaths U.S.: 111

Total deaths U.S.: 591,539

New vaccinations Oregon: 4,361

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,961,745

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,853,468

Hospitalizations Oregon: 238 (down 11 from Monday)

ICU beds Oregon: 67 (up 6 from Monday)

