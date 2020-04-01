New date set for Lebanon Strawberry Festival

Organizers of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival announced Thursday that this year's event is being postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place.

The new dates for the 111th edition of the festival are July 2-5.

“Although we are disappointed that the traditional weekend for the festival is not ideal for this year under the current circumstances, we are passionate about providing an opportunity for the community to come together, to heal and celebrate in July,” stated Cindy Kerby, 2020 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Chairperson.

Kerby said the board of directors made this difficult decision after consultations with the state office of Homeland Security as well as Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz, Police Chief Frank Stevenson and Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch.

Kerby said she informed officials at Homeland Security of the proposed dates for the festival and sought their opinion in light of the information they had available about the coronavirus and the current restrictions on public gatherings.

“He said, ‘I think you’re on the right track,’” Kerby said, adding that it was a unanimous decision by the board of directors to postpone the festival.

Canceling this year’s event was not an option any members of the board wanted to consider.

“We’re excited about where it’s going. We’re excited to have an event for the city,” Kerby said. “It’s a 111-year tradition for Lebanon. You don’t want Lebanon to not have that tradition. It just wasn’t an option. We didn’t even consider canceling, that wasn’t even something anybody considered.”