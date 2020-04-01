New date set for Lebanon Strawberry Festival

Organizers of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival announced Thursday that this year's event is being postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place.
The new dates for the 111th edition of the festival are July 2-5.
“Although we are disappointed that the traditional weekend for the festival is not ideal for this year under the current circumstances, we are passionate about providing an opportunity for the community to come together, to heal and celebrate in July,” stated Cindy Kerby, 2020 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Chairperson.
Kerby said the board of directors made this difficult decision after consultations with the state office of Homeland Security as well as Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz, Police Chief Frank Stevenson and Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch.
Kerby said she informed officials at Homeland Security of the proposed dates for the festival and sought their opinion in light of the information they had available about the coronavirus and the current restrictions on public gatherings.
“He said, ‘I think you’re on the right track,’” Kerby said, adding that it was a unanimous decision by the board of directors to postpone the festival.
Canceling this year’s event was not an option any members of the board wanted to consider.
“We’re excited about where it’s going. We’re excited to have an event for the city,” Kerby said. “It’s a 111-year tradition for Lebanon. You don’t want Lebanon to not have that tradition. It just wasn’t an option. We didn’t even consider canceling, that wasn’t even something anybody considered.”
The Lebanon Strawberry Festival Association had previously committed to taking over the city’s Star Spangled Celebration. The new date for the festival overlaps the Fourth of July and on that date the festival will feature a concert by country music artist James Otto followed by a fireworks show.
Kerby said combining the two events this year made the most sense, both financially and within the community’s calendar. There are extra costs involved in postponing the Strawberry Festival and this decision will help partially offset those costs.
“It just made sense for us to combine the events, have them all on the same weekend,” Kerby said. “July is pretty full of local events, so we wanted to make sure we didn’t interfere with the Sportsman’s Holiday, the Jamboree, and the Linn County Fair. Those are all three in July, and if you get into August it’s just too hot and the carnivals are all busy with fairs. It just didn’t make sense for us.”
The festival will have additional hand washing stations and sanitary plans in place to continue to keep the community safe after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Updates will be posted frequently on the festival Facebook page and website www.lebanonstrawberryfestival.com.
