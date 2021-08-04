New COVID cases pass 1,000 again in Oregon

Coronovirus cases continue to rise in Oregon.

Wednesday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority notes 1,213 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the COVID-19. Oregon has seen a 92% rise in new cases in the past week and daily case loads have surpassed 1,000 on a regular basis for the first time since January.

In early July the state showed a seven-day average of 110 new cases per day.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Linn County reported 28 new cases and has a total of 6,448. Benton had 19 new cases and is at 3,548 overall. Oregon now has 224,547 cases.

Here is a look at other highlights from the report:

Deaths: Oregon reported five new deaths, bringing the total to 2,877. The individuals were a 74-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 43-year-old woman from Douglas County, an 86-year-old woman from Coos County, a 69-year-old man from Clatsop County and a 74-year-old man from Lane County.