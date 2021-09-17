New affordable housing complex for veterans opens in Lebanon

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

These partnerships with social programs are big ones because Applegate Landing is more than just a housing complex, it’s also got professional health and employment resources for residents to take advantage of, like counseling services and career training for low-income individuals.

Crossroads executive director Michael Couch pointed to this mindset as why the organization joined in on the project, and why it’s such a needed addition for a vet-focused community like Lebanon.

“I can’t lift two tons but, together, all of us can,” he said.

But there were many people who felt that the project may never see the light of day. Linn County Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger was a state representative when she first learned about the project and said she saw it as a huge mountain to climb.

“I don’t want to say I was doubtful, but at the time I thought that if this is a dream that comes true, there are going to be so many blessed people,” she said during the grand opening event. “I’m very happy to stand before you, not as a naysayer.”

“It just goes to show you that when things seem far out of reach and hard, so what?” she added. “Get on board.”