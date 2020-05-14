Nearly 13,000 job losses for mid-valley

The Oregon Employment Department has now processed nearly 13,000 initial unemployment claims from Linn and Benton counties during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to data released on Thursday.

However, the toll of COVID-19 on jobs in the mid-Willamette Valley could be much higher, as the state has only processed 86% of the 396,000 unemployment claims it has received since mid-March.

Still, the confirmed job losses or furloughs for the area represents roughly 12% of the combined work force for Linn and Benton counties.

The number of weekly claims received by the Oregon Employment Department has been slowing down, so that represents a sliver of good news. “There was only 14,100 claims that came in last week. In any normal time, that would be a bad week,” said Patrick O’Connor, regional economist.

The United States' unemployment rate has been pegged at about 14.7%, but the fine print of the estimate from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that close to 20% is more accurate, O’Connor said.

“We knew that with the broad shutdown of the stay-at-home orders that this would be a huge number of job losses initially. The biggest thing we can hope for as reopening continues is that we move down from Great Depression-era unemployment rates,” O’Connor added. “Hopefully, a significant amount of the job losses can bounce back quickly.”

So far during the pandemic, the Oregon Employment Department has processed 8,334 unemployment claims from Linn County and 4,587 from Benton County.