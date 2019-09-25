The National Weather Service is warning that the first frost of the season is possible in the next week.
A low pressure system will usher in a much cooler, autumn-like air mass into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, according to the agency.
Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees below normal from Friday through the weekend and potentially into early next week.
People with sensitive plants may want to protect them or bring them indoors over the weekend.
The overnight low in the Albany-Corvallis areas is predicted for 37 degrees on Sunday night and 34 degrees on Monday night, according to the agency’s forecast.
In Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills, the forecast calls for 34 degrees on Sunday night and a low of 32 degrees on Monday night.
Snow showers are possible in the Santiam Pass on Saturday, though accumulations of less than a half-inch are expected. That’s followed by a chance of snow through Monday night, according to the Weather Service forecast.
Snow levels are expected to hover around 4,000 to 5,000 feet over the weekend in the Cascades.
Those planning outdoor recreation activities in the higher Cascades over the weekend should be prepared for winter-like conditions.
Temperatures near Alsea and the central Coast Range are expected to dip no lower than 39 degrees during the surge of cold weather.
