The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Albany and Corvallis areas, as well as all of Linn County, until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
There is the potential for 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail that could cause property damage, injury and down trees, said Colby Newman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“The next few hours are probably our prime window for where these thunderstorms could happen,” Newman said.
“It could be one thunderstorm, it could be three or four thunderstorms. We don’t really have the ability to predict that level of detail,” he added.
Areas closer to the Cascade Mountains have a greater chance experiencing a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon or evening. “But it’s still just a chance,” Newman said.
Newman urged residents to keep an eye on the sky, and be prepared to seek shelter.
“If you hear thunder, move indoors, you are within striking distance of lightning at that point,” Newman said.
For those who aren’t near a structure, being in a vehicle provides greater safety than remaining outside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.