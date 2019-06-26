The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Albany and Corvallis areas, as well as all of Linn County, until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Linn-Benton Alert, the National Weather Service has warned of an incoming severe thunderstorm in Linn County east of Interstate 5.

There is the potential for 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail that could cause property damage, injury and downed trees. The time of greatest concern is until 6 p.m., according to Linn-Benton Alert.

The agency forecast has a 60 percent chance of showers on Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night in the Albany and Corvallis areas.

