National Weather Service issues flood advisory for Linn, Benton; Marys, Luckiamute rivers to reach bankfull

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Linn and Benton counties for Sunday, cautioning of small streams overflowing from downpours.

Agency river forecasts also predict that the Marys River at Philomath and the Luckiamute River near Suver will reach bankfull levels on Monday.

The Marys River at Philomath is expected to crest at 18 feet on Monday and remain above bankfull until Tuesday before receeding. The action stage or bankfull level for the river is 16 feet, but its flood stage is 20 feet.

The Luckiamute River is expected to reach 26 feet late Monday night, just above its action stage of 25 feet. The flood level for the Luckiamute is 27 feet.

According to the National Weather Service flood advisory, minor flooding is expected in low-lying areas and spots with poor drainage as an additional 1-2 inches of rain fall on the region.

About that much precipitation has already fallen on those areas during the storm, according to the agency.

The advisory – which includes Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Yamhill, Marion, Polk and Tillamook counties in Oregon, as well as Clark County in Washington – was sent out at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and remains in effect through 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

However, the National Weather Service also issued a flood watch for the Alsea, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home areas through 10 a.m. on Monday.

The flood watch notice included the possibility of landslides in areas burned by forest fires, as a combination of heavy rains and snow melt may make things unstable.

Minor flooding in both urban and rural areas could occur, the flood watch notice states.

No flooding problems were expected on Monday or Tuesday from the Willamette River at Harrisburg, Corvallis and Albany, nor the South Santiam River at Waterloo or Thomas Creek near Scio.

Two other waterways will be running unusually high, according to National Weather Service river forecasts, but aren't expected to pose problems.

The Santiam River at Jefferson will be swollen at nearly 12 feet, but is expected to remain below its bankfull level of 13 feet. The flood level for the Santiam at Jefferson is 15 feet.

The Long Tom River near Monroe is predicted to hit 7.5 feet early Monday, just under its action stage of 8.5 feet. The flood stage for the Long Tom is 9 feet.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

