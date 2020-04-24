National Frozen Foods in Albany halts production due to coronavirus

The National Frozen Foods plant in Albany has shut down production for an undetermined amount of time due to an outbreak of COVID-19 that has sickened 10 people, Linn County Public Health announced in a news release on Friday afternoon.

Of the illnesses linked to the plant, eight are workers and two are associated with those employees.

Employees who are reporting illness will be tested, the news release states. The shutdown was a voluntary action taken by National Frozen Foods.

"It was not an order. We just worked in cooperation with them," said Capt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Linn County's coronavirus pandemic spokeswoman.

Steve Schossberger, general counsel and vice president of National Frozen Foods, said that the voluntary shutdown started on Friday and will continue at least through the weekend. A deep cleaning of the Albany plant will be conducted with the oversight of Linn County Public Health, he added.

"We'll look at opening back up on Monday, but only on automated lines. ... That's still yet to be determined," Schossberger said.

On the automated lines, workers would be at least 20 feet apart from each other, he said.

Schossberger said that it was unclear whether family members of National Frozen Foods employees transmitted the illness to workers.

In a prepared statement, Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker expressed sympathy to employees and their families at National Frozen Foods.

“Our health officials are committed to working with the company and OHA to restart production in a manner that will ensure the safety of the workers,” Tucker said.