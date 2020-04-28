National Frozen Foods COVID-19 outbreak grows

A novel coronavirus outbreak at National Frozen Foods in Albany has grown.

Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble said during Tuesday morning’s Linn County Board of Commissioners meeting that there are now 18 cases of COVID-19 associated with the Albany plant and 81 total cases in Linn County.

Processing remained shut down at the facility on Tuesday, said Michael Beranbaum, secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Local Union No. 670, which represents about 270 workers at National Frozen Foods in Albany.

“They’ve been cleared by the Health Department to restart operations. The only problem is, they really can’t start until all of the employees get tested. My understanding is that they’ve been calling everybody in to get tested. I don’t know how long it will take for results to be available,” Beranbaum said.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he added.

Beranbaum said that while processing at the plant has halted, the warehouse and distribution side continue to operate with product from before the illness hit the plant.

Steven Schossberger, general counsel and vice president of National Frozen Foods, did not return phone calls on Monday and Tuesday seeking comment regarding new cases, the possibility of food recalls and a potential timetable for restarting processing at the Albany facility.

The update on the COVID-19 caseload connected to National Frozen Foods might be the last on the subject for some time.

Linn County Public Health won’t be providing specific numbers on how many more cases are associated with National Frozen Foods, said Capt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s spokeswoman for the coronavirus pandemic.