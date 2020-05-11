National Frozen Foods cited by state for COVID-19 safety violation

National Frozen Foods in Albany failed to implement physical distancing policies after knowing that multiple employees who worked on packaging lines in the facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Oregon OSHA.

The state workplace safety watchdog has cited the company, with a proposed penalty of $2,000, for failing to protect workers from the spread of the illness.

An outbreak connected to National Frozen Foods in Albany has sickened at least 34 people, including 30 workers and four family or household members, Linn County Public Health announced last Wednesday. That number has not been updated by Linn County.

National Frozen Foods has 30 days to appeal the citation.

The citation from Oregon OSHA stems from an inspection launched April 20 in response to multiple complaints about the facility.

Under a state executive order aimed at slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are required to maintain physical distancing policies to keep workers at least 6 feet apart.

The practice at National Frozen Foods ran counter to those requirements, according to Oregon OSHA’s investigation, which included interviews of employees. The company allowed 18 employees — stationed at frozen food packaging lines nine at a time during day and swing shifts — to work at a distance of 2 feet to 4 feet from each other. The company allowed this practice to continue after workers tested positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.

“We expect employers to follow the appropriate requirements to protect workers against the spread of this disease,” said Michael Wood, administrator of Oregon OSHA, in the news release. “Continuing to do business as usual at the expense of worker safety is not acceptable.”