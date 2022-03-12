NAACP demands apology, pickets Corvallis Fred Meyer

NAACP has picketed Fred Meyer, demanding the Portland-headquartered retailer apologize or face boycott for discrimination three women say they experienced when store employees allegedly followed them around the Corvallis store and refused to accept checks based on the color of their skin.

Linn Benton NAACP Branch president Jason Dorsette told a crowd on Saturday, March 12, the demands call what he said is one of the region’s biggest corporations to publicly commit to a hard reset of its values as shoppers begin emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

“A hard reset that is inclusive. A hard reset that values all customers. All shoppers. All citizens. All undocumented folk. All allies. Everybody who spends money at your establishment,” Dorsette said.

When pressed by that crowd outside the store, a company spokesman got close to saying sorry.

“If anyone had a bad experience, I apologize,” said company corporate affairs director Jeffery Temple.

About 110 people, mostly dressed in black, gathered at Franklin Square Park before they marched on the Kings Boulevard Fred Meyer. Chelle Williams, an activist coordinator with the branch, said she’s found employees hovering behind her while grocery shopping or had cashiers decline to accept checks to pay for groceries.

Williams, a Black woman, said she hasn’t seen the same reluctance when the same check is issued by her husband, who is white.

“I’m just tired,” she said.

The organization’s Corvallis-based branch, Linn Benton NAACP, levied its demands Friday at the announcement of what it’s calling the Fred Meyer Anti-Discrimination Campaign. Branch president Jason Dorsette said in an interview a Fred Meyer regional director contacted him in hopes the human rights organization will sit down to discuss its demands.

But he won’t meet with anyone, Dorsette said, until the company publicly acknowledges historic profiling.

The branch gave Fred Meyer until Wednesday, March 16, to publicly apologize and commit to serving customers without discrimination.

If the store can’t be moved to action, NAACP will move its supporters to action, Dorsette said.

“We will ignite a boycott,” he said.

Demonstrators wielded signs calling on Fred Meyer and parent company Kroger to act.

Maggie Law, 15, a Corvallis high school student clasped shiny posterboard reading “my money matters too.”

Maggie said she and her 19-year-old sister Nevaeh Bray receive looks that make them uncomfortable in local stores, but said her sister who shops alone at local Fred Meyers stores especially appears to draw the attention of workers.

“It’s awkward. It’s not right,” she said.

Temple in an interview said he’s read NAACP’s demands and that Fred Meyer has launched an internal investigation into the allegations of discrimination. He didn’t say whether the company would respond directly to NAACP’s demands.

“We look forward to listening deeply — demonstrating integrity and sincere concern,” he said.

Dorsette said the demonstrations will have worked when shoppers, especially Black, indigenous and people of color feel like their business is valued the same as anyone else.

“We will know that when we see a shift in the way Fred Meyer does business and hires BIPOC folks” he said. “Especially at the corporate level.”

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

