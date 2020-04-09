Music à la Carte goes live on Facebook (April 9)

Music à la Carte is hosting a series of Facebook Live events, keeping alive the decades-long tradition while following Oregon State University’s commitment to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
While the in-person performances have been canceled, a new series of 30-minute Facebook Live events are taking place at noon Fridays throughout the term.
The schedule so far is as follows:
• Friday: Alicia Jo Straka, electric accordion, vocals. Straka (formerly Alicia Baker) is a 2013 graduate of OSU who went on to complete a master’s degree at the University of Colorado. She works for instrument manufacturer Roland Corp. and continues to compose and perform.
• April 17: Halie Loren, jazz/pop singer-songwriter. Accolades for Loren who is bsed in Eugene, include Editor’s Pick on CD Baby, Independent Music Award for best jazz song of the year and Top 10 Hot New Releases at Amazon.com in the United States and Canada.
• April 24: William Seigi Marsh, guitar and vocals. Marsh, formerly of Eugene, now based in Los Angeles, is the guitarist for Pink Martini. He has toured and recorded with Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Lost Lander, Halie Loren and more.
• May 1: Gideon Freudmann, cello. Freudmann is a cross-genre cellist whose live performances use technology to loop and layer tracks in real time. He has played with Richard Thompson, Patty Larkin and They Might Be Giants, and released solo albums in a variety of genres.
Additional performances will be announced as they are scheduled.
The brown-bag concert series has been presenting performances by OSU, regional, national and international musicians on Fridays in the Memorial Union during fall, spring and winter terms since 1969.
