 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Multiyear construction on Highway 20 will cause delays, starts Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
21191-LineMap-Ph1-WhiteBackground.png

The first few months of work will occur near Independence Highway on the south side of Highway 20.

 Image courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation

Safety improvements are coming on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation.

The first phase of construction begins the week of Monday, Dec. 6. The work will take place from west of Garland Nursery to the Bowers Slough Bridge and is expected to be completed by August 2023.

ODOT will be surveying and restriping the project area during the first week. Expect nighttime work with a single lane of traffic using flaggers and pilot cars to control the work zone. There may be up to 20-minute delays, according to the news release.

The first few months of work will occur near Independence Highway on the south side of Highway 20. Most of the work can be done during the day with intermittent lane closures allowed nightly, from 7 p.m. Sundays to 6 a.m. Fridays as needed.

Expect construction noise, delays and lane closures controlled by flaggers.

The work schedule may change. Visit the project page or TripCheck.com for the most up to date information.

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Lays Out New COVID Roadmap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News