Law enforcement agencies were negotiating late Friday night with a 50-year-old Sweet Home man in an armed standoff on Clark Mill Road in Sweet Home.
Sweet Home Police Department Jeff Lynn said everyone was hoping for a positive outcome. The man's identity was not immediately available.
Lynn said the incident began when the department received a report at around 5:34 p.m. of a disturbance and possible assault in the 2200 block of Ironwood Street. The victim was a female family member, but other details were not available Friday night.
Officers saw who they believed was the man involved leaving in a vehicle. They attempted to stop him, but he fled. The man then led police on a chase to Clark Mill Road, where he stopped near the ponds at the former Clear Lumber Mill. Lynn said the man stepped out of his vehicle and an officer reportedly saw an AR-style firearm.
The suspect refused to speak with the officers, so the Linn County Regional SWAT team was called in. The team, which consists of personnel from the Linn County Sheriff's Office and the Sweet Home, Lebanon and Albany police departments, was still negotiating with the suspect Friday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.