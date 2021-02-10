Moving day arrives for Lebanon fire department

Moving day has arrived for the Lebanon Fire District.
The process of moving the administrative offices into their temporary home at the MBVA Building will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Because of the move, the fire department’s administrative services will be temporarily closed for a few days.
The department will reopen to the public on Monday, Feb. 15. Members of the public will be able to stop by the MBVA Building or call for service using the normal phone numbers for the department. The public can reach the business office at (541) 451-1901 and the billing office at (541) 451-6123.
Any requests for an ambulance, an engine response, or reports of fires or illegal burning should still be directed to 9-1-1 as usual and those services will not be disrupted during the move.
“The goal is to keep everything as smooth and seamless as possible,” said Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi. “Our mailing address and phone number will not change during the temporary relocation.”
All payments, letters and notices will still be mailed to 1050 W. Oak St. Lebanon, OR 97355.
“The Lebanon post office has been a great partner while planning this move and will take care of our mail needs,” Rodondi said.
For business in person, including work with the Fire & Life Safety Department, community members can come to the MBVA Building, 550 S. Main Street. Office hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Fire district services will be conducted in the following suites:
• #108 ambulance billing.
• #109 Fire Marshal’s office.
• #111 Deputy Fire Marshal’s office.
• #138 recruitment and retention (upstairs).
• #142 fire administration (upstairs).
Most of the administrative offices have already been packed and are ready to go.
“We discovered a lot of stuff we don’t need to keep. There was a lot of opportunity to do some spring cleaning,” Rodondi said.
The fire department is moving into offices which were being used by Vanco Contracting. Mike and Becky Van Atta, the owners of the MBVA Building, also own the contracting company which has been based in that building.
But a new home for Vanco Contracting is being constructed at 3640 S. Santiam Highway. Becky Van Atta said that when this building is finished it will have room for Vanco Contracting’s administrative offices and its shop.
“There’s enough room there for our shop and our admin, so we’ll move everybody in there instead of two different locations,” Van Atta said, adding that this move has been in the works for a long time and the timing proved perfect for the fire department.
Moving the fire department’s administrative services to the downtown location is just one step in the overall process of demolishing the current fire station on Oak Street and replacing it with a brand-new structure on the same site.
The department is still working with the architects on a final floor plan. That is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.
The department is also still deciding how it will proceed with its operations staff and all of their vehicles and equipment. The firefighters and vehicles may stay on the site in temporary quarters or they may be moved to another location during the demolition and construction process.
The new station is not expected to be completed until December 2022 and the fire department’s administrative offices will remain in the MBVA Building until that time.
Lebanon voters approved a 26-year, $16 million bond for the fire department in the November 2019 election. The bulk of those funds are set aside for construction of the new station, with some of the money to be used for new vehicles and related equipment.