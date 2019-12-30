We have the ability at Mid-Valley Media to chart how many views our online assets receive. These analytics help show us how we're reaching readers.
We have a few evergreen galleries, including all-time sports teams, plus police and obituary mug shots that chart high as well, but here's a look at our top 10 most-viewed staff-generated photo galleries of 2019.
1. Willamette River flooding: We started this, our most-visited gallery, with images of the rising waters around Trysting Tree and the Highway 34 bypass and ended with photos of the flooding around Albany.
2: Willamette River flooding aerials: Our second most popular gallery explored April's flooding from the air. Combining all of our flooding galleries, we reached more than 1 million views on the subject.
3. Veterans Day Parade: This gallery's always in our top 10, and reached No. 3 this year.
4. Homeless camps: Our fourth most-viewed gallery was this look at homeless camps on the Willamette and Calapooia rivers in Albany.
5. Novak's Restaurant fire: Photos from the snowy day in February Novak's Restaurant burned had huge interest in both the Albany and Corvallis communities. This gallery was fifth on our list.
6. South Albany High school gym fire: December's South Albany gym fire broke our top 10 in views. Ironically, based on the numbers, there was nearly twice the amount of interest from our Corvallis readers than there were from the Democrat-Herald website.
7. Search for missing Brownsville woman: On an icy day in early January, a Brownsville woman disappeared on her way to work in Corvallis. A series of photos of law enforcement and fire department divers searching the Willamette River was our seventh most-viewed gallery.
8. Police investigate stun gun death: The scene on Santiam Road in Albany where police were investigating the death of James Fuller Plymell who died after being struck by two stun guns during an encounter with Albany Police Officers was our eighth most-viewed gallery. A report from Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny said Pylmell died from cardiac complications of acute methamphetamine toxicity.
9. Lebanon graduation: The Warriors' class of 2019 was the most-viewed graduation class this year, followed closely by the second school with a Warrior mascot in the mid-valley.
10. Philomath graduation: Pictures of Philomath High School's commencement ceremony rounds out this year's top 10.
Below is a list of the Top 20 Galleries by our two daily websites:
Corvallis Gazette-Times Top 20:
6. Search for Brownsville woman
8. Flooding along the Calapooia
9. Corvallis High School Graduate
10. Philomath Frolic Grand Parade
11. Corvallis Rooming House Fire
12. A look inside Domain Student Housing
13. Global Youth Climate Strike
15. CV Wins Girls Soccer Title
17. Rick Springfield Performs at Art & Air
18. Flood Recovery
20. Jim's Fruit Stand after the flood
Albany Democrat-Herald Top 20:
4. Police investigate Stun Gun Death
5. Homeless Camps along Willamette
9. Search for Brownsville woman
14. iRun for Kids
17. Strawberry Festival Grand Parade
18. West Albany Defeats Ashland in Football
19. West Albany Defeats Silverton in Football
20. LBCC Graduation
