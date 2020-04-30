More than 10,000 jobs lost in the mid-valley during pandemic

Data released by the Oregon Employment Department on Thursday shows that 10,599 unemployment claims from Linn and Benton counties have been processed by the agency since mid-March.

The state has only processed three out of every four claims during the novel coronavirus pandemic, so the actual figure for job losses in the mid-Willamette Valley could be much higher. “It will be much higher,” said Patrick O’Connor, regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department.

Extrapolated data suggested a rough estimate of 13,250 claims filed for Linn and Benton counties.

Still, job losses are massive even taking into account the claims processed alone — going by that figure, at least 10 percent of the total workforce for the mid-Willamette Valley has been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic.

Linn and Benton County’s combined labor force for March was 108,536. Unemployment was at 2.6 percent for Benton County and 3.9 percent for Linn County in March, both of which were very low compared to historical levels. County-by-county unemployment data for the state for April will be released in late May.

For the week ending April 25, the state received an additional 28,500 claims for unemployment benefits — its lowest weekly figure since mid-March. Oregon has received 362,000 unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic.

Linn County had 934 claims processed last week, bringing its total claims processed to 6,788.

Benton County had 458 claims processed for the week ending April 25, bringing its total claims processed to 3,811.