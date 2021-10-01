More details forming for 2021 Albany Veterans Day Parade, vet banners installed

More details are taking shape for this year’s Veterans Day Parade, though the committee organizing the event says volunteers and sponsors are still needed.
The 70th Annual Veterans Day celebration will be on Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m. Rather than a traditional parade, this year’s will take a reverse parade format, where veterans and floats will be placed around town for the public to drive by and witness. This is a similar format to what happened last year, though last year’s parade was just at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.
That format was so successful last year that it led to quite a traffic jam, with an hours-long wait for vehicles to get into the YMCA parking lot.
“That’s why this year we wanted to spread it around town,” said committee member McCall Washburn. “It’s also good because now local businesses who sponsor the parade and want to participate can now be represented with floats and with people able to drive directly to their businesses.”
Parade entries will need to apply and submit a $50 fee to be included in the map of the parade route, with all profits from the proceeds to be donated to local charities. The deadline for applications is Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
Participants driving the parade route this year will be able to do so thanks to in-hand and online maps. Special objects will also be placed on some of the stops along the way, with those who find them all eligible for prize raffle.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Every day is Veterans Day,” the words of Jim Willis, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former director of the Oregon Dept. of Veterans Affairs for 10 years. Willis, who died this summer, was a giant of the local veteran community and a frequent presence in planning the Veterans Day celebrations. He spoke several times at the ceremony held in Timber Linn Memorial Park.
The annual ceremony at Timber Linn Park is also a returning feature of the celebration, kicking off at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at noon with the firing of three 105mm Howitzer artillery guns as an honorary salute. Plans for a traditional fighter jet flyover are still being hashed out, though McCall says, “it’s expected to happen.”
The Veterans Day Committee is still looking for more volunteers to help build floats, design the parade route map, and create a recording of the proceedings to post online. The effort also needs sponsors to help pay for permits, printing costs and insurance for the event.
For those looking for more information about the parade or who want to volunteer or sponsor the event, contact Washburn at landfitness@ymcaalbany.org.
In related news, the Greater Albany Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Albany began installing banners on Friday honoring local veterans and first responders along Lyon and Ellsworth streets. While this is a separate effort from the Veterans Day Parade proper, the banners go up along the former parade route and are likely to be a visual component in future parades once the traditional format returns.
The double-sided brackets allow each light post along the streets to house two banners apiece. In addition to the 70 that went up last year, over 30 more have been purchased by members of the public this year. Not all of them honor veterans, however, as first responders like police officers, firefighters and paramedics are also eligible for a banner in their name.
The banners cost $100 each, all of the proceeds from which go toward the upkeep of the banners or the cost of hardware to mount them. For those interested in buying a banner, contact rotarybannerproject@gmail.com.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.