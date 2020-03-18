Monmouth man charged for Corvallis metal rod assault

A Monmouth man has been accused of using a metal rod in an assault and robbery in Corvallis on Saturday night.

Hector Rogelio Sanchez-Bustillos, 22, was charged on Monday in Benton County Circuit Court with second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft.

Judge Joan Demarest set his bail at $100,000.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 24.

The assault occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Southeast Richland Avenue in Corvallis.

The accuser was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with multiple contusions and lacerations to his head, face, back and torso. He told authorities that multiple assailants had beaten him with what he believed to be a tire iron, and added that Sanchez-Bustillos was one of the suspects, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

The affidavit states that when interviewed by a Corvallis Police Department investigator, Sanchez-Bustillos admitted going to the accuser’s residence, pulling the accuser out of his vehicle and punching him multiple times. Sanchez-Bustillos also reportedly was in possession of the accuser’s phone, which was taken during the assault, when he was arrested in Monmouth.

He denied using a weapon, but police found a large piece of metal, believed to be a car part called a rocker arm, underneath the accuser’s vehicle. The accuser’s injuries were consistent with being struck with a blunt metal object like what was found at the scene, the police investigator wrote in the affidavit.