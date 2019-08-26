Warning of high temperatures from 93 to 99 on Tuesday, with slightly less hot conditions on Wednesday, the National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a heat advisory, which is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Weather Service also has issued a fire weather watch for the mid-valley, which kicks in on Monday, as forecasters track weather conditions which could be conducive to wildfires.
Regarding the heat advisory, forecasters said overnight conditions Tuesday will be very slow to cool, with lows only reaching for the lower 60s for a few hours early Wednesday morning before starting to warm up again.
The warmest temperatures are expected Tuesday between 3 and 7 p.m.
The hot temperatures and limited overnight relief will include the chances for heat-related illnesses, especially for those who are sensitive to heat. The people most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, people without air conditioning, those without adequate hydration, young children and the elderly.
Forecasters urge people to drink plenty of water, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine and check on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.
The fire weather watch, which is issued when critical fire weather conditions are expected, is in effect from 3 p.m. Monday afternoon until midnight Tuesday for the north Oregon Coast Range and the Willamette Valley. Weather conditions including wind and low relative humidity are expected.
North winds from 10-15 mph are expected starting late Monday, with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will become east-northeasterly later Monday and Tuesday and could gust up to 30 mph.
Relative humidity levels of 20-25% are expected last Monday afternoon and evening and then should drop to 15-20% Tuesday afternoon and evening. Humidity recoveries are expected to be poor Monday night.
Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread, which could threaten life and property. Forecasters urged people to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. North wind around 11 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 60. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
