Warning that poor air quality could cause issues for people with respiratory problems, the National Weather Service office in Portland has issued an air stagnation advisory for the mid-valley.
The advisory is scheduled to remain in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters said people with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible during the advisory. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground.
Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog between 7 and 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. North northwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. North wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 58. Light north northwest wind.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then clearing, with a high near 55. Calm wind.
