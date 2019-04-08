Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Portland say heavy rain at lower elevations may cause urban and small-stream flooding through Monday evening in the mid-valley, and minor flooding is possible along a few rivers.
The Weather Service's flood watch for the region remains in effect through 5 p.m. Monday.
In a statement issued at about 4 a.m. Monday, forecasters said the heavy rain will continue through Monday afternoon. The additional rail, combined with the rain received the past two days, will continue to support rises of local rivers and small streams. River flooding and localized small-stream flooding will likely affect portions of the central and south Willamette Valley through Monday.
The Weather Service said 2 to 5 inches of rain have already fallen in the past 24 hours. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible for the Cascades through tonight with 0.25 to 0.5 inch for the lower elevations.
Rivers of greatest concern include the Willamette between Harrisburg and Albany, the Marys in Benton County, the Luckiamute in Polk and Benton counties and the Pudding in Clackamas and Marion counties. Flood warnings are already in effect for the Long Tom River in Benton and Lane counties, the Siuslaw River in western Lane County, the Coast Fork of the Willamette River and the Mohawk River in Lane County.
Rising of small streams may result in minor flooding.
A flood watch is issued when there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
Forecasters urged people to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. People living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event, forecasters said. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Rain. High near 58. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Corvallis
Monday: Rain. High near 58. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Rain. High near 57. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
