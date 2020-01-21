The search for a missing Albany woman has been reclassified as a homicide investigation.
Albany police said Tuesday that Albany resident Craig Lazon, 42, had been arrested on a murder charge after his estranged wife, Tiffany Lazon, 37, was reported missing on Jan. 8.
According to a statement from the Albany Police Department, detectives learned in the course of their investigation that Craig Lazon had borrowed a battery-powered circular saw from a friend, returning it a few days later. The owner of the saw then turned it over to detectives.
The Oregon State Police Crime Lab confirmed that blood and tissue found on the saw matched Tiffany Lazon's DNA.
Craig Lazon was named a person of interest in the case last week after no credible sighting of Tiffany Lazon had been reported, despite a widespread investigation.
"Numerous search warrants have been served during the past five days providing further evidence and support that Tiffany Lazon is deceased," the Albany Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday.
Capt. Brad Liles said the investigation is still ongoing.
Tiffany Lazon was last seen on Nov. 11 and was last heard from on or around Christmas Day. She reportedly missed the Thanksgiving holiday with her family and, when Lazon's mother sent her a text on Christmas, she received only a short text in return without further communication.
Tiffany Lazon's family requested a welfare check on her residence on Jan. 8. The following day, police questioned Craig Lazon, who told officials his estranged wife had plans to move to Washington. Her family family said she never mentioned a move to Washington and left behind her car, clothes, money and pet cat.
Albany police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call detectives at 541-917-7686.
