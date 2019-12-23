A Umatilla man convicted of a Millersburg RV trailer arson was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, had been convicted of three counts of first-degree arson at the conclusion of a jury trial last week. He won’t be eligible for alternative incarceration programs or to earn time off his sentence through good behavior.
During the Monday morning hearing, Gonzalez asked Judge Michael Wynhausen for mercy, and said that he wanted to get back to his family and his loved ones. “My heart’s changed. It may not appear like it, but this isn’t who I am anymore,” he added.
In response, Wynhausen noted Gonzalez’s extensive criminal history, which includes a previous arson conviction.
“It doesn’t look like you afforded all of the victims of these crimes any mercy. Why should I give you any mercy?” Wynhausen said.
He added that Gonzalez’s recent crimes were particularly offensive because one of the victims was doing him a favor by letting him stay in the RV. Gonzalez reportedly started the blaze because his friend told him he had to leave the RV due to rules at the Millersburg trailer park.
“You set fire to his home after he took you in,” Wynhausen said.
The fire occurred the night of March 27 at Park View Estates, which sits off of Salem Avenue near Arnold Road. The blaze was so hot that it scorched and melted two nearby trailers.
At the start of the hearing, defense attorney Elijah Brown asked Wynhausen to set aside the rather unusual jury verdict, saying that its inconsistency was “troubling.”
The jury found 10-2 on count 1, which stated that Gonzalez intentionally damaged the RV trailer by starting a fire. But the verdict was 11-1 on counts 2 and 3, where the jury found that Gonzalez created the risk of serious physical injury to two neighbors.
“I kind of walked away a little dumbfounded and I should have said something then,” Brown said. He suggested that one juror didn’t understand the charges, the sequence of events or other aspects of the proceedings.
But Brown also acknowledged that he had no case law to support his theory and Wynhausen denied the motion.
“This didn’t affect the overall verdict,” Wynhausen said. “I’m not going to try and divine what the jurors thought,” he later added.
Prosecutor Douglas Prince also said he was “puzzled” by the jury’s verdict in the case.
REED, JEFFREY NELSON Age: 43 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST PC/LCSO CLIN $100,000 Pending
AGEE, NATHANIEL JORDAN Age: 18 Date Lodged: 12/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/10/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR44585 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68049 AMC $6,430 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68050 AMC $6,430 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68048 AMC $2,800 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68047 1/10/2020 AMC $1,550 Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR44585/2 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR44585/3 CLIN Conditional
ALLEN, EDWARD EUGENE Age: 51 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/27/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 18C05158L 12/27/2019 JCLB Sentenced
BANKHEAD, DEWAN ANDRE Age: 32 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/24/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 15CR08077 12/24/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BOREN, TYSON DEREK Age: 36 Date Lodged: 12/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BOUGHNER, ROLAND SCOTT Age: 56 Date Lodged: 12/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CN04951 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR82441 CLIN $5,000 Pending
BROUGHTON, BAILEY NMN Age: 22 Date Lodged: 12/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT 19-10351 CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS/MANUF/DEL CONT`L SUB SCH 4 19-10351 CLIN $1,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19-10351 CLIN $3,000 Pending
BROWN, SHANE MICHAEL Age: 38 Date Lodged: 12/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FALSE INFO TO POLICE - IMPERSONATION 90152 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 90153 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR37190 CMAR $500,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR66729 CMAR $40,000 PROBATION VIOLATION 18-A-000142 BRO Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 36153 LMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67288 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR57128 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR14343 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR60318 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR52166 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR52166/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67285 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67286 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67289 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67287 AMC
BURFORD, CASEY LEE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 12/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/8/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 17-C-2136L 1/8/2020 JCLB Sentenced
CULLUM, SPENCER MICHAEL Age: 33 Date Lodged: 12/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/3/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR50616 1/3/2020 CLIN Sentenced
DELK, DUSTIN RAY Age: 36 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS ENDANGERING 19CR82450 CLIN $50,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $500,000 Pending ASSAULT 4 - MIS 19CR82450/1 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 19CR82450/ CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $500,000 Pending FAIL TO PERFORM DUTIES/DRIVER - INJURY 19CR82450/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN NO BAIL Pending RECKLESS DRIVING 19CR82450/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR66210/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT PP NO BAIL ELUDE VEHICLE 19CR82450/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE FOOT 19CR82450/5 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
DONAT, JAMES ERNEST Age: 42 Date Lodged: 12/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11747460 PP NO BAIL
DOTSON, CHERYL ANN Age: 30 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 1 - OTHER 19CR14616 CLIN Sentenced
GALI, ANDREA MICHELLEE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 12/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DELIVER HEROIN 1000 FT SCHOOL CLIN $20,000 Pending DELIVER METH CLIN $10,000 Pending DELIVER METH CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) CLIN $6,000 Pending
GILPIN, DAVID PATRICK Age: 37 Date Lodged: 12/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR61882 CBEN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12441291 PP NO BAIL FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - DECEPTION APD-23090 CLIN CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON APD-23091 CLIN FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON APD-23090/2 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR56573 CBEN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) APD-23090/3 CLIN CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 APD-23090/4 CLIN
GRIMES, RACHAEL MAE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 12/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR14378/1 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18543935 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR14378/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR14378/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HADDON, ROY ALLEN Age: 30 Date Lodged: 12/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/4/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR61757 1/4/2020 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR27563 12/26/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR27563/2 12/26/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR61757/2 1/4/2020 CLIN Sentenced
HANSEN, DANIEL RAY Age: 63 Date Lodged: 12/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - MIS DOMESTIC 19-15399 CLIN $10,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR60239 CLIN $2,500 Pending MENACING - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 19-15399 CLIN INCLUDED Pending HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT 19-15399 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HARTZELL, PAUL TAYLOR Age: 29 Date Lodged: 12/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/31/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18561258 12/31/2019 PP
HASH, PATRICK CHARLES Age: 33 Date Lodged: 12/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 3 - OTHER 19-10346 CLIN $6,000 Pending UUV 19-10346 CLIN $6,000 Pending HARASSMENT- DIS CONDUCT 19-10346 CLIN $3,000 Pending
HERNANDEZ-GERMAN, LEOPOLDO G Age: 24 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII - DRUGS 23143 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR74575 CLAN $20,000 Back to Current Inmates Roster.
HOLLAND, BRENDA KAY Age: 49 Date Lodged: 12/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17816021 PP NO BAIL
HOUSE, KEVIN DWANE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 12/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/10/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 1/10/2020 CLIN
HUGHES, ANGELA MARIE Age: 37 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 4/24/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR35311 3/6/2020 CLIN Sentenced DUII 19CR58955 4/24/2020 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR23337 12/27/2019 CLIN Sentenced
JOHNSON, ERIC ROYAL Age: 43 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/22/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS MIS 19CR46403 1/1/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON
LAYLON, DAVID JUSTIN Age: 49 Date Lodged: 12/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 14429702 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR08313 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR08313/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
LEE, CODY MICHAEL Age: 27 Date Lodged: 12/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18228367 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68125 AMC $6,370 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68126 AMC $6,370 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68128 AMC $1,310 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68127 AMC $1,310 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68129 AMC $6,370
LESLIE, DEREK ALLEN Age: 38 Date Lodged: 12/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12611827 PP NO BAIL
MACK, BRADLEY JOHN Age: 35 Date Lodged: 12/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR32551 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR32551 CLIN Pending
MASON, JESSE JACK Age: 36 Date Lodged: 12/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68471 AMC Conditional HARASSMENT AGGRAVATED 19CR82449 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR19352 CLIN HARASSMENT AGGRAVATED 19-04986 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19-1916 AMC Conditional CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 19CR82449/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT 19CR82449/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19-1917 AMC Conditional RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT 19CR82449/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 19-10260 CLIN
MCNEELY, SHANE CHRISTOPHER Age: 21 Date Lodged: 12/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/22/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 12/22/2019 LMC Sentenced PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER PP NO BAIL
MUNSON, TAYLOR JAMES Age: 25 Date Lodged: 12/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19-10195 APD CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR29457 CLIN $2,500 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 18763368 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR75018 CLIN $2,500 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-10195 APD CLIN $10,000 Pending ELUDE VEHICLE 19-10195 APD CLIN INCLUDED Pending
OLDS, MICHAEL JOHN Age: 56 Date Lodged: 12/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/10/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FORGERY 1 18CR44083 12/19/2019 CLIN CRIMINAL POSS FORG INST 1 18CR44083 12/19/2019 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 18CR57029 1/2/2020 CLIN Sentenced POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR51455 1/10/2020 CLIN Sentenced ESCAPE 3 18CR53245 1/2/2020 CLIN Sentenced
ORTEGA, JERAMEY PAUL Age: 34 Date Lodged: 12/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16439410 PP NO BAIL
PHILLIPS, DREW WILLIAM Age: 29 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20023584 PP NO BAIL THEFT 3 - OTHER BENT/19CR03361 CBEN $1,000
QUAST, DANIEL VERNON Age: 30 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR76850 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
QUIBRERA, JESSE EMILIO Age: 24 Date Lodged: 12/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR41323 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR41323 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR41323/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR41323/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
RANDLE, ASHLEY ELIZABETH Age: 34 Date Lodged: 12/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR27437 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58980 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR35598 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR40028 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR27437 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR27437 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR35598 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR40028 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR40028/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
RAY, MICHELLE KIMBERLY Age: 29 Date Lodged: 12/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/3/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 1/3/2020 PP
ROCHEFORT, MARY KAY Age: 62 Date Lodged: 12/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 1 201908336 CLIN $300,000 Pending ASSAULT 2 201908336 CLIN UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - AGG ASLT 201908336 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ASSAULT 4 - MIS 201908336 CLIN
ROEBUCK, WILLIAM EDWARD Age: 61 Date Lodged: 12/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 4867207 PP NO BAIL
ROWELL, SOSSITY LEAH Age: 42 Date Lodged: 12/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/31/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12/31/2019 PP
SCHMITT, BRYAN LEE Age: 41 Date Lodged: 12/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT PP NO BAIL
TORRANCE, HENRY WAYNE Age: 46 Date Lodged: 12/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC# 23092 CLIN THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT 19CR78536 CLIN $5,000 Pending POSS METHADONE (MISD) 19CR81958 CLIN $5,000 Pending
VARGAS, JOSEPH ROBERT Age: 35 Date Lodged: 12/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT PP NO BAIL
VIDAL, MARK HANLEY Age: 62 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 18846643 PP NO BAIL
WEATHERFORD, BRETT DAGAN SAGE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 12/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19-04960 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-04960 CLIN $6,000 Pending DWS MIS 19-04960 CLIN $3,000 Pending
