Arson investigators from the Albany Fire Department and the Oregon State Police are working with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a garage fire that occurred in Millersburg on Friday morning.
Firefighters from Albany and Jefferson doused the blaze, which was reported in the 2500 block of Alexander Lane at 7:07 a.m.
The home was occupied by numerous individuals who are not related. People residing in the home discovered the fire and they were able to evacuate everyone, including a child and a pet, according to an Albany Fire Department news release.
The fire was under control by 7:40 a.m. The home will not be a total loss.
No injuries were reported, but the Albany Fire Department helped a resident with unrelated medical needs.
Nearly 20 firefighters, four engines and two medic units responded to the fire.
