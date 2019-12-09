A man who allegedly robbed the Santiam Sports Center in Mill City at knifepoint last Thursday wore a black ski mask and tried to disguise his voice while demanding money, a store clerk told authorities, according to court paperwork.
The clerk also said that the suspect handed him a note that said another person was outside with a gun.
Timothy Lee Bassett, 38, of Mill City, was charged with first-degree robbery in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon and Judge Michael Wynhausen set his bail at $100,000.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, released on Monday, the clerk told investigators with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect demanded money from the cash register and from underneath the counter, then ordered him to the ground. The clerk was instructed to toss his phone.
The suspect ran out of the store as another customer was walking in, and the clerk looked outside to see the suspect fleeing southbound on a bike, the affidavit states. The robber dropped his folding knife, which had a 2.5-inch blade, in the store near the checkout counter.
A deputy was in pursuit of the suspect for about three minutes until two bystanders assisted in taking him into custody in the 200 block of N.W. Santiam Boulevard in Mill City.
When asked by an investigator why he was carrying so much money in his backpack and on his person, Bassett responded that he asked for it from the liquor store, according to the affidavit. He also acknowledged he did have a knife out just as he was leaving the store, an investigator wrote.
The Santiam Sports Center is a convenience store that also sells fishing and hunting gear and doubles as the liquor store in Mill City. The owner of the business has installed video surveillance equipment and deputies were able to watch footage of the robbery.
The money stolen from the business totaled nearly $900, and most of that was recovered, according to court paperwork.
Bassett’s next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.
BUSHNELL, REX WAYNE Age: 49 Date Lodged: 12/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/24/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19CR01421 1/24/2020 CLIN
ALLENBY, AUBREY DAWN Age: 22 Date Lodged: 12/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/24/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FORGERY 1 18CR70019 12/6/2019 CLIN Sentenced FORGERY 1 18CR75459 12/13/2019 CLIN Sentenced THEFT 1 - RECEIVE / BUY / SELL 19CR01149 12/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR15014 12/24/2019 CLIN Sentenced
AMES, DONALD WAYNE Age: 30 Date Lodged: 12/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (FELONY) DOC HOLD CLIN NO BAIL DWS MIS CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR28102 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR28102 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ARMSTRONG, THOMAS KING Age: 44 Date Lodged: 12/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR19451 CLIN $20,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR19451/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR19451/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR19451/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR19451/5 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FUGITIVE-OUT OF STATE 19-1-00806-08 CMUL NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19-1-01762-06 CWAS $7,500 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19-1-00806-08 NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR69790 CLAN $20,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66913 AMC
BACUS, JEFFREY KENNETH Age: 34 Date Lodged: 12/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/24/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 12/9/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 12/15/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 12/24/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CHAR $5,000
BAGWELL, AMBER CRISTA LEIGH Age: 31 Date Lodged: 12/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 19806113 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR70768 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 36816 LMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN Conditional
BAKER, CASSANDRA MARIE Age: 29 Date Lodged: 12/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/9/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR75083 12/9/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR44532 12/9/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR75484 12/9/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR62688 12/9/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BASSETT, TIMOTHY LEE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 12/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 1 - BUSINESS 19-04783 CLIN $100,000 Pending
BECKNAL, RICKY DALE Age: 60 Date Lodged: 12/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - FEL 201908061 CLIN $3,000 Pending BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE 201908061 CLIN $20,000 Pending
BYZEWSKI, GEREMY GEORGE Age: 27 Date Lodged: 12/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18270927 PP NO BAIL
CHOHAN, THOMAS FRANCIS Age: 48 Date Lodged: 12/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 14530923 PP NO BAIL
CULVER, ROBERT JOHN Age: 43 Date Lodged: 12/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/27/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 86851 12/27/2019 MCSH Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67995 AMC
DUKE, THAD ALLEN Age: 47 Date Lodged: 12/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12374147 PP NO BAIL
FELT, TREVOR WAYNE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 12/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/20/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR22309 12/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR22309 12/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR22309 12/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR22309 12/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced
FOLSTON, BILLY RYAN Age: 22 Date Lodged: 12/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $20,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending
FREEMAN, ANN-MARIE MARGARET Age: 23 Date Lodged: 12/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21198006 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLAC/19CR35048L CCLA $10,000
GELDER, JORDAN MATTHEW Age: 18 Date Lodged: 12/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19-345 NO BAIL UNLAW POSS OF FIREARM 19-09969 CLIN $3,000 Pending CARRY CONCEALED FIREARM 19-09969 CLIN $1,000 Pending FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM 19-09969 CLIN $6,000 Pending FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 19-09969 CLIN $6,000 Pending DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 19-09969 CLIN $1,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT 19-09969 CLIN $1,000 Pending FALSE INS INFO TO POLICE - OTHER 19-09969 CLIN $3,000 Pending
GILFILLAN, KENNETH LOGAN Age: 44 Date Lodged: 12/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/12/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR24915 12/12/2019 CLIN Sentenced
GREEN, LARISSA LUCILLE Age: 40 Date Lodged: 12/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37872 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37872/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37872/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HANSEN, KYLE STEPHEN Age: 33 Date Lodged: 12/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/11/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR81603 12/6/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR81603/2 12/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced
HENDERSON, JERED VAN Age: 38 Date Lodged: 12/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/20/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 19CR56515 12/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19CR56515 12/20/2019 CLIN
HESSON, MARCUS WESLEY Age: 48 Date Lodged: 12/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER CLIN NO BAIL
HOLBERT, JENNIFER MICHELLE Age: 37 Date Lodged: 12/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/17/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19CR39987 12/13/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR39987 12/17/2019 CLIN Sentenced
HOLT, VINCENT LEE Age: 48 Date Lodged: 12/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 8292842 PP NO BAIL
HOUNCHELL, DARRELL LEE Age: 46 Date Lodged: 12/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR68220 CLIN $5,000 Pending
HOWE, KENNETH J Age: 52 Date Lodged: 12/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/13/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 12/13/2019 CLIN Sentenced
JOHNSTON, VICTORIA LEE Age: 50 Date Lodged: 12/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/11/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 1 18CR59899 12/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced
KRAMER, KOLTON STEPHEN Age: 29 Date Lodged: 12/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/31/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 22251216 12/31/2019 PP
MAGANA, MELISSA MARIE Age: 29 Date Lodged: 12/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ARSON 1 19-00515 CLIN $100,000 Pending RECKLESS ENDANGERING - SIMPLE ASLT CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MCDOUGALL, CARL EDWARD Age: 33 Date Lodged: 12/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status HARASSMENT AGGRAVATED 19CR74805 CLIN INCLUDED Pending COERCION - OTHER 19CR74805 CLIN $30,000 Pending
MOTTINGER, JOEL DOUGLAS Age: 49 Date Lodged: 12/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/11/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 18063381 12/11/2019 PP
NOBLE, JOSHUA WAYNE Age: 41 Date Lodged: 12/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - FEL DOMESTIC 19-09960 CLIN NO BAIL Pending ASSAULT 4 - FEL 19CR79792/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
PARKS, SKYLA MARIE Age: 25 Date Lodged: 12/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21962655 PP NO BAIL
PEASE, BRANDON WILLIAM Age: 38 Date Lodged: 12/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR42357 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR85266 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR42357 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR42357 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
PRYOR, BRIAN JAMES Age: 53 Date Lodged: 12/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/19/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR42663 12/10/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67723 AMC Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION UTC/22740 LMC POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) UTC/22741 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR78423 12/19/2019 CLIN Sentenced
RAMOS, MARIE THERESE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 12/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR76302 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR03818 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR22431 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR10795 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR64105 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR10795 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR22431 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR64105 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR64105 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR64105 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ROW, KYLE RAY Age: 29 Date Lodged: 12/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR35383 CLAN $20,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR86102 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ROWTON, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES Age: 49 Date Lodged: 12/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR64995 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR57048 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR64995 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SCHELLING, ANTHONY RAMON BRADLEY Age: 19 Date Lodged: 12/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/10/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 3 12/10/2019 CLIN Sentenced
SLACK, DAVID JOHN Age: 36 Date Lodged: 12/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19C04584L JCLB Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15012931 PP NO BAIL FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 19-04786 CLIN $5,000 Pending DWS MIS CLIN INCLUDED Pending
TIBBITS, DEAN ROBERT Age: 58 Date Lodged: 12/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR42729 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR42729 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
TRIETSCH, JULIA ROSE Age: 32 Date Lodged: 12/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15964061 PP NO BAIL
TUCKER, RHETT JEREMIAH Age: 23 Date Lodged: 12/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/20/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 1 - OTHER 17CR67163 12/20/2019 CLIN
UNDERWOOD, JASON LEE Age: 40 Date Lodged: 12/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR76109 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO PERFORM DUTIES/DRIVER- PROP DAMAGE 19CR79860 CLIN $3,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR76109 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR76109 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR76109/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
WALTER, SHARMANE SAREL Age: 46 Date Lodged: 12/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68253 AMC Conditional CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 22884 AMC
WAMSLEY, DAVID STEVEN Age: 46 Date Lodged: 12/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/20/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 19CN04805 12/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced
WESCOM, ALLISON FAYE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 12/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/23/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 15CR10398 12/23/2019 CLIN Sentenced
WILSON, KELLY RAE Age: 41 Date Lodged: 12/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12121563 PP NO BAIL POSS/MANUF/DEL CONT`L SUB SCH 4 CLIN ALBANY-CONSUME OR POSSESS ALCOHOL IN PUBLIC CLIN
ZERVAS, ERIC SHANE Age: 52 Date Lodged: 12/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 6586546 PP NO BAIL
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.
