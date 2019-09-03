Police Log

A Mill City man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Breitenbush Road in Marion County on Monday night, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Tonroy was 41.

Deputies determined that Tonroy, riding a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle, left the roadway after failing to negotiate a curve.

Speed is believed to likely have been a factor regarding the crash.

The wreck was discovered by another motorcycle rider who came across it and reported the incident to 911 at 8:12 p.m.

The Breitenbush Fire Department and the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District assisted with the incident.

Those with information about the crash can contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.

