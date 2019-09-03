A Mill City man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Breitenbush Road in Marion County on Monday night, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathan Tonroy was 41.
Deputies determined that Tonroy, riding a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle, left the roadway after failing to negotiate a curve.
Speed is believed to likely have been a factor regarding the crash.
The wreck was discovered by another motorcycle rider who came across it and reported the incident to 911 at 8:12 p.m.
The Breitenbush Fire Department and the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District assisted with the incident.
Those with information about the crash can contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.
