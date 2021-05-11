Mid-Valley vaccination clinics this week

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Monroe's clinic is a follow-up to one offered back in April, held at the Monroe Grade School, 600 Dragon Drive. It will feature second doses of Moderna vaccine, though walk-in appointments are welcome for those who want to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That clinic will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic in Kings Valley will be held at the Kings Valley Charter School next Tuesday, May 18. The school is located at 38840 Kings Valley Highway and the clinic runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Since the Moderna vaccine requires two doses to be considered fully effective, just like the Pfizer vaccine, follow-up clinics will be scheduled four weeks out at the same locations.

Registration for any of these Benton County clinics is available at www.samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine or by calling the scheduling hotline at 855-441-2311.

In Linn County, there will be two clinics held at the mass site at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. Wednesday’s will feature Pfizer first and second doses, while Thursday’s clinic will feature Moderna doses. Both run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 3700 Knox Butte Rd. in Albany.

In a first for local vaccination efforts, Linn County will also operate a vaccination clinic at the Albany Farmers Market on Saturday. No pre-registration is required at that clinic, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Albany Farmers Market is located at the corner of Fourth and Ellsworth streets, right next to City Hall.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

