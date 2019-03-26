Unemployment rates for the mid-Willamette Valley remain low compared to historical standards for the area, and they were essentially unchanged in February, according to data released by the Oregon Employment Department on Tuesday.
Benton County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.4 percent in February, the same as in January.
Linn County’s unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in February, down slightly from the revised rate of 5.2 percent for January.
Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate in February was 4.4 percent, up slightly from its revised January rate of 4.3 percent.
Linn County has added 580 jobs in the past year for a 1.3 percent increase, while Benton County added 350 jobs, for a 0.8 percent climb.
Oregon’s job growth was at 1.5 percent and the United States has seen job growth of 1.7 percent since February 2018.
