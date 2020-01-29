Unemployment edged downward once again in the mid-Willamette Valley in December, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department this week.

Benton County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3%, down from a revised rate of 3.1% in November. That was tied with Washington County for the lowest rate in the state.

Linn County’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.2% in November, down from a revised November rate of 4.5%.

Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate in December was 3.7%, down from 3.9% in November.

The United States’ unemployment rate was unchanged in December, remaining at 3.5%.

