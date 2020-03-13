Mid-valley schools close through March

Schools across the mid-valley and statewide will be closed through March on orders from Gov. Kate Brown who triggered the shutdown late Thursday night in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus.
Thursday morning, Brown had said closing the state's schools would be a last resort as the state worked to minimize the illness that, as of Friday, had impacted 30 people including 8 at a Lebanon veterans' home.
Gov. Brown's order goes into effect on Monday but locally, Greater Albany Public Schools and Lebanon Community Schools closed their doors on Friday with alerts going out to parents late Thursday night.
"I wish to thank students, parents, staff, and community members for your support and patience in these quickly changing times," GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a statement Thursday night.
Lebanon, where there are 8 confirmed cases, closed East Linn Christian Academy on Thursday prior to Gov. Brown's order citing several parents who worked at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home where the Linn County cases originated.
The remainder of Lebanon Community Schools closed on Friday following orders from the state, allowing staff and students a three hour window to collect things they may need prior to schools re-opening on April 1.
Corvallis School District, according to spokesperson Brenda Downum, will be closing March 16 and the Sweet Home School District also held normal classes on Friday.
"This will allow students to collect learning materials that they might need and take home any personal items they might want while schools are closed," Sweet Home Superintendent Tom Yahraes said in a statement to parents. "Our educators will also be able to talk with students and to help prepare them for this closure."
Spring Break for the districts was scheduled for March 23-27 but the additional time off, according to districts will not come with remote classes.
In Albany, GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said school work will not be sent home but the district is sharing several free education programs with parents to help continued learning while schools are closed.
The Corvallis School District will not be assigning, collecting or grading student work while schools are closed.
Logistics outside of school work are still being mapped out including how students who are experiencing food insecurity will be impacted.
"During the mandated school cancellation period, lunch will be available at no cost to any student 18 and younger at four meal sites in Corvallis. Meal sites will be open 12 - 1 pm, Monday through Friday," Downum said.
Lebanon is also offering free meals for children 18 and under at Lebanon High School between 9 and 9:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Children must be present to receive a meal.
Similarly in Albany, the district is working to provide food for students and families through FISH, Monday through Friday.
"They just have to let them know that the district sent them," Tomsky said. "We will also be setting up sack lunches for students 18 and under at several school locations."
Those locations will be announced as plans continue to be finalized.
Other logistics, such as childcare, is not being addressed by the districts at this time, leaving working families to find care for their children during the day.
There have been no confirmed cases in GAPS, Corvallis School District, Sweet Home School District or Lebanon Community Schools.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control released guidance regarding school closures amid COVID-19.
The agency stated that there is a role for school closures in response to COVID-19 where cases have been detected in the school or as part of a community attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Closing schools for 2-4 weeks, according to the CDC, allows those who may be carrying the virus to develop symptoms while not out in the community, allows social distancing to be used widely and gives local health authorities a chance to evaluate the local impact of the illness.
The extent by which the missed school days will have to be made up will be decided by each district's school administration and school board. Goff said on Friday that the district calendar includes one week of make-up days between June 15-19 and it's likely those will have to be used.
"We understand that this plan will create hardships for many families, and we appreciation your patience and cooperation," Goff said in a statement Friday afternoon.
"The school day is the centerpiece of the lives of many people. Children count on the reliable routine the school day offers, from the classroom setting to the many people at school who know and care about them. Families too, count on count on the routine and knowledge that their children are cared for during the day... please know that we are doing our very best to make decisions that help care for all of us through this time."