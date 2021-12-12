Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Holiday shopping scams to watch out for

As more holiday shopping moves online, people need to know how to avoid shopping scams. The FBI provides an overview of the most common scams that tick up during the most magical time of the year.

During the 2020 holiday season, the FBI reports that more than 17,000 complaints were filed regarding “non-delivery of goods, resulting in losses of more than $53 million.”

That’s not because of “porch pirates,” mind you, or people stealing packages after they’ve been delivered. For a breakdown of that trend, stay tuned for Maddie Pfeifer’s forthcoming story.

Instead, we’re talking about scams where the product itself doesn’t exist, or at the very least isn’t what it’s advertised to be.

The FBI anticipates that this number could increase this year due to rumors of supply shortages driving more people to shop earlier and shop online.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The scams themselves tend to deal with phishing emails that offer deals that are too good to be true. People then click on links or embedded coupons that, rather than linking to legitimate websites or deals, actually steal your personal information off your device.

These kinds of fake ads can also be found on social media or through ads found other places online. Be wary of messages from friends who have actually had their accounts hacked and are sending you links to “miracle products” or “amazing deals.”

When in doubt, don’t click.

This is also how people end up paying for items that don’t really exist — or at least can’t be found through those sellers. People unwittingly pay for an item that is never actually going to be delivered.

There are also charity scams and gift card scams that fall under this umbrella. Charity fraud typically lures people in by promising tax deductions for good causes, but scammers can pose as representatives of legitimate charities or create completely fictitious organizations.

In either case, use your noggin. Don’t trust that someone is from an organization just because they say they are. If you want to make a donation, ask for time to do some research on your own. Scammers will pressure you to make a decision right away, while legitimate representatives will understand and provide you options on how to follow up.

Finally, gift card scams (which we’ve already covered in previous installments of this column) run absolutely rampant during this time of year. People asking for payment via gift cards is an instant red flag.

And, if you’re buying gift cards as a present, make sure that the hidden PIN number on the back isn’t already exposed by scratching away the silvery layer. This can be a sign that a scammer has taken down the information from that card so that they can use the funds once it’s activated.

Safe shopping, folks!

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0