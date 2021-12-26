Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Holiday shipping scams making the rounds

A couple weeks ago, this column focused on ways to avoid holiday gift-buying scams. That focused primarily on ways people buying items online can easily fall for fraudulent products that will never actually be delivered.

This time, we’re focusing on shipping scams themselves — basically, the ways that scammers take advantage of this high-package-volume time of the year to try and dupe people into thinking there’s something wrong with their order.

While the big day has already passed, there are still plenty of people out there who are dealing with gifts that are still working their way through the mail. Plus, all that extra holiday cash has to go somewhere, so many people are just now turning to online marketplaces to treat themselves to new purchases.

Scammers know this, which is why, according to the FBI, this time of year sees an uptick in people receiving fake emails and text messages claiming to be from parcel services like FedEx, UPS or the United States Postal Service.

The message claims that there’s some problem delivering your package and it prompts you to check on the delivery status. It may even have an invoice attached, with a tracking number and a description of an item you really did purchase not long ago. All you have to do is click the link or call a number.

Longtime readers of this column already know where this is headed: malware.

One simple click on a bogus link can infect your device with malware, which either scours for personal information or hijacks the credentials that you use to get online or link to your accounts (or all of the above). And calling a number will really just connect you to a scammer posing as an employee of the retailer or the shipping service.

How do you avoid this? For one, make sure you carefully check the email address or phone number that the correspondence came from. If it contains a spelling error or is from a number you don’t recognize, it’s better to be safe and ignore it. If you’re really worried about issues with your purchase, you can find the appropriate number or resource online so that you know you’re going to the right people.

Here are some other tips, provided by the Oregon FBI:

“Keep track of what you ordered, from whom, and when it is to be delivered. It’s easy to forget what to expect when you are so busy overwhelming your grandkids with stuff.”

“Consider picking up items instead of having them shipped to your house if you won’t be home to stop porch pirates. Amazon can send packages to a secure locker or pick up spot. Many others – such as Walmart and Target – will ship to a nearby store for retrieval.”

“Keep your anti-malware software up to date. That will hopefully re-direct any fake messages before you ever see them.”

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

