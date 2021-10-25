Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Fake bomb threats hit Oregon businesses

Several Oregon businesses have reported phony bomb threats to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to an agency news release.

The incidents all have similarities, the FBI says, in which businesses received threats claiming that bombs have been planted in the organization. If anyone contacts the police, the bombs will be detonated remotely.

Of course, there’s also a demand for money, which the FBI says ranges from $5,000 to $20,000. The bad actors often want the payments made “through an email or cryptocurrency address.”

The messages also tend to contain death threats to the recipients and their families.

As scary and new as this scam can appear, it’s important to note that this is a tactic that scammers have been using for decades, according to the FBI. They know that the more immediate a problem seems, the less likely you are to think things through and notice all the holes in their logic.