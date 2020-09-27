Mid-valley residents rally to show support of president

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky and a bit of a breeze kept United States flags aloft — as well as a plethora of other banners.

A rally for President Donald Trump drew an estimated 150 vehicles to the Linn County Fair & Expo Center parking lot in Albany on Sunday afternoon, and the pickups, cars and motorcycles were decorated with flags that had messages such as “Trump — Keep America Great,” “Trump — 2020” and “Don’t Tread on Me.” There also were a few flags depicting more humorous images, such as one showing Trump apparently carrying a rocket launcher while riding a Velociraptor.

After gathering in Albany, the vehicles caravanned to Corvallis, then Lebanon and circled back to the fairgrounds.

“This is a good day for it,” said Dana Mikkelsen, of Lebanon, as she set up a quartet of flags in the back of her family’s pickup at the start of the event.

Mikkelsen, who wore a Trump hat and shirt and star-spangled running shoes, said that this was her first Trump rally. She and her family came to have a good time around like-minded individuals, and to support the country and the president.

“We feel like he’s been doing a good job of supporting the working man and supporting our economy,” added her husband, Jason Mikkelsen. “We’re putting America first, we’re not the policeman of the world.”

Participants began showing up to the fairgrounds before noon, and the event had the feel of a tailgater in part, with people sipping energy drinks and sodas as they enjoyed the day. A few booths sold flags or other Trump-branded merchandise, and there even was a canopy with caricature artists.