Mid-valley reports three more deaths from COVID-19

Three mid-valley residents have died from COVID-19 and three additional cases of the respiratory illness have been diagnosed in the area, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday.
Statewide, OHA reported six deaths and 83 new cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Altogether, 1,321 Oregonians have tested positive and 44 have died from the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began.
A 74-year-old Linn County man died last Friday at his home, followed by a 97-year-old Linn County man who died at home on Saturday. A 74-year-old Benton County man died Wednesday at Good Samaritan Regional medical Center in Corvallis. All three had underlying health conditions, according to an OHA news release.
In addition, Linn County has three new cases of COVID-19, while Benton County reported no new cases.
All told, Linn County has had 49 cases and four deaths from COVID-19, according to OHA’s website. Benton County has had 21 cases and two deaths from the disease.
Twenty-one of the Linn County cases have involved residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon. Three residents of the facility have died and 13 have recovered, according to information on the facility's Facebook page. Five cases remain active.
It was not immediately clear whether all three of the deaths at the veterans home were reflected in the latest OHA totals. Requests for clarification to state and county health officials have not resolved the discrepancy.
Todd Noble, the public health director for Linn County, urged mid-valley residents to do their part to limit the spread of infection.
“The most important thing Oregonians can do is to follow the governor's order about staying home and social distancing. We are seeing the curve flatten, which is a direct result of people following the directive,” Noble said.
“The next few weeks will be key,” he added. “The more Oregonians continue to stay home and be mindful of social distancing, the sooner we will be able to return to normal. Fortunately, Oregon was proactive and put these measures into place at the right time.”
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.