Mid-valley pools navigate shifting waters as they reopen

Albany pools

Albany’s outdoor leisure pool, the Cool Pool at Swanson Park, reopened June 19 after being closed through the 2020 season and has also struggled with hiring enough lifeguards.

Scott Jackson, Aquatics Program Coordinator for Albany Parks & Recreation, said although COVID-19 restrictions are easing, Albany’s Cool Pool will likely continue limiting the number of swimmers for its 90-minute recreation swim sessions to just 100.

“The issue at this point is not a capacity limit due to COVID restrictions,” Jackson said. “The issue now is one of staffing. Though capacity limits due to COVID are lifted, we are still limited to 40 patrons for each lifeguard on surveillance duty. In order to increase our capacities, we have to increase staffing levels — which is difficult this year.”

Jackson said the lifeguard shortage is a nationwide problem.

“When COVID came along and pools were shut down, or opened with limited capacity, many of the lifeguards found other employment. Add to that that we were unable to train/hire new lifeguards for a year. Add to that the fact that we lose people each year to leaving for school or graduating and getting a job with their degree. Put all these factors together and we get a shortage,” he said.