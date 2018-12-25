The Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub, a partnership formed by various mid-valley academic, industry and community partners, has chosen a new director.
Susan "Sue" Patterson previously was an education consultant for the Lane Education Service District, supporting high school career-technical education programs in STEM areas: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Specifically, she worked with construction, manufacturing, engineering technology and computer science programs.
First recognized by the Oregon Department of Education in December 2017, the Mid-Valley Mid-Coast STEM-CTE Hub is a partnership between Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University, the Linn Benton Lincoln Educational Service District, all the K-12 school districts in Linn and Benton counties, and industry and community partners such as the Albany Chamber of Commerce’s Pipeline Program and area Boys & Girls Clubs.
The state defines a STEM Hub as "…a networking model for promoting changes in STEM education statewide that are effective and coordinated" in order to define STEM education and goals, identify critical components for improving STEM education, and create a mechanism for linking educators and communities interested in improving STEM education.
Patterson has a history of working with trade associations, apprenticeship programs, advisory committees, community colleges, universities and the K-12 system. From 1997-2002, she worked with the industrial and manufacturing programs at LBCC, helping to launch the first summer CTE Manufacturing Academies for high school students, now called Summer Academies.
In her most recent position, Patterson worked as an education consultant for the Lane Education Service District, supporting high school CTE programs in construction, manufacturing, engineering technology, and computer science.
Patterson has also worked as an industrial and engineering systems education program specialist for the Oregon Department of Education, as an education program specialist for the Oregon Department of Community Colleges and Workforce Development, and a customized training program manager for Chemeketa Community College.
In 2005 she was appointed to serve on the Workforce 2005 Taskforce with the goal of improving CTE education across grades seven to 14, and in 2014, she was appointed to the ODE Science Content and Assessment Panel.
Patterson holds a doctorate of education and masters of adult education, both from Oregon State University.
The Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub joins the statewide network of hubs, which will allow for sharing of knowledge and resources. STEM Hub designation also opens the door for funding in STEM education, including $10 million in so-called "Oracle” funding which is administered by the Oregon Community Foundation and earmarked for STEM education in the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.