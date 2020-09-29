Mid-valley officials gather for wildfire emergency response workshop

County leaders from throughout the mid-valley gathered at the State Fairgrounds in Salem Tuesday morning for a workshop on wildfire emergency preparedness and response led by a California city manager who knows all too well about the devastation blazes can bring.
Reva Feldman, the city manager of Malibu, California, presented the strategies her city and Los Angeles County adopted in the wake of the 2018 Woolsey Fire, which burned more than 150,000 acres and led to the evacuation of over a quarter-million people.
Although all three were between 30 and 60% contained as of Tuesday evening, the Beachie Creek, Lionshead and Holiday Farm fires have devastated parts of Linn County — especially along the border with Marion County. Many people who’ve returned home to no house are looking for relief and rebuilding resources, while those whose homes are still standing now have to deal with issues such as the lack of electricity.
“Your bandwidth is limited, and it’s going to remain limited,” Feldman said, referring to the demands of rebuilding and its funding on county officials. “Don’t bite off more than you can chew right now.”
Among local officials in attendance were Linn County Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker, Administrative Officer Darrin Lane and Sheriff Jim Yon, as well as representatives of Linn and Benton counties’ Community Emergency Response Teams.
Feldman said many concerns residents will have pertain to debris removal and evacuation notices. During a town hall in Mill City last week, those were among the grievances expressed by residents of the Santiam Canyon. Many said they were without cell service and did not receive emergency alerts as a result, nor did they receive a knock on their door from law enforcement telling them to evacuate.
Yon defended the evacuation procedures the Sheriff’s Office took in the canyon, saying deputies “went to every door on the Linn County side from Gates all the way down to Lyons.”
But now that the wildfires are abating, he said the focus is on rebuilding. Yon also praised Benton County officials for stepping up to help in the emergency effort.
“Our partners across the river, we’re constantly talking to one another,” he said. “That’s huge.”
Lindsey said he agrees Linn County should investigate telecommunication issues. As for debris removal, he said, the commissioners are working alongside Marion County and state officials to develop a plan that will help private properties get enough attention while being mindful of insurance obstacles. Lane added that the county’s begun working with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to find solutions.
“My hope for attending this was sort of to confirm the reasonableness of my expectations,” Lane said. “It’s a long, drawn-out process.”
Although there were no wildfires in Benton County, Emergency Services Manager Bryan Lee and Sierra Anderson, emergency planner, attended to verify strategies that work and get more ideas for preparedness.
The county activated its Community Emergency Response Team at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library as well as the fairgrounds to assist the overflowing number of people, pets and livestock evacuated from surrounding counties. Through the fires and the pandemic, Lee said, the county’s relationship with crucial resources is only growing.
“Just hearing (emergency plans) validated by someone who went through it will help us,” Lee said.
“There’s no perfect option,” Anderson added.
