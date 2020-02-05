Mid-valley med centers prepared for coronavirus

As one of six official Level 2 biopreparedness medical centers in Oregon, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital is ready with equipment and trained staff should the novel coronavirus reach the mid-valley.
After the international Ebola outbreak in 2014, Samaritan developed the Northwest Biopreparedness Training Center at its Lebanon hospital, where local staff, as well as more than 100 staff members from other health care systems, learned about personal protective equipment (such as protective clothing, helmets and goggles), isolating infected patients and disposing of infected waste materials.
“We are well prepared to screen, isolate and treat patients with possible novel coronavirus both at inpatient and outpatient locations,” said Jody Califf, the hospital's infection preventionist. “We are staying informed of the current state of the outbreak in China, following recommendations from the WHO and CDC and working closely with the local Public Health Department, Oregon Health Authority and the (Samaritan Health Services) infectious disease physicians.”
There have been nearly 20,000 infections in China, where the outbreak began, and 426 deaths.
No confirmed cases have been reported in Oregon, although there are 12 in the United States: one in Washington state and six in California, plus two in Illinois, and one each in Arizona, Massachusetts and Wisconsin.
The virus has been confirmed in 18 countries and was declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization last week. Such emergencies have been declared only a few times, including for the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009, the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, and the Zika virus epidemic in 2015.
Staff have been trained on disease identification and transmission, treatment protocols and procedures, coordination with public health organizations, use of personal protective equipment, and handling and disposal of waste materials. Some 600 Samaritan Health Services employees were trained on how to put on and take off personal protective equipment.
Califf added that U.S. residents are not in danger of contracting the illness unless they've traveled to the area of outbreak within the last 14 days or been in close contact with a person confirmed to have novel coronavirus.
“If you fit into one of those categories and you are feeling ill, please call your health care provider before seeking medical care,” she said. “It is important to stay informed about outbreaks like the novel coronavirus and take precautions to avoid the disease. Common everyday behaviors can make a big difference in staying healthy and reducing illness in the community.”
Califf advised that people get flu shots. Although it doesn't protect against the coronavirus, she said it could "help prevent influenza, which is far more prevalent and leads to greater numbers of hospitalizations and deaths than novel coronavirus has to date. Please wash your hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, cover your cough, do not touch your face, and stay home if you are ill.”
Larry Mullins was president and CEO of Samaritan Health Services when the Biopreparedness Training Center was developed. It came about in part because he had spent several years serving with international organizations that dealt with pandemic emergencies.
“We’ve got some of the best prepared and trained people in not only our region, but the entire United States,” Mullins said of local medical resources. “The coronavirus is different than Ebola, but the medical procedures to deal with this are similar. We have local people who know how to work together to process, handle, identify, isolate the infected and treat them.”
Public health departments in both Linn and Benton counties are tracking the virus.
“The Linn County Health Department is working closely with the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following the outbreak of this newly identified respiratory coronavirus,” said Director Todd Noble. “The Oregon Health Authority will provide Oregon-specific information on their website. The most current information about the outbreak can be found on the Centers for Disease Control's website.”
The Benton County Health Department is working closely with Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, a number of health clinics and Oregon State University, according to Charlie Fautin, who heads the county's public health division.
“Oregon State has a deep interest in the coronavirus issue due to its international student body, but also because it is an international research university and has people traveling worldwide all of the time,” he said.
According to Fautin, the novel coronavirus is in the influenza family. “It is a respiratory virus, which is a very well-known phenomenon,” he said. “It is treated and cared for in the same way as the flu or rhinovirus, stuff we deal with every year.”
While the outbreak should be taken seriously, Fautin said people shouldn't panic.
“It’s getting a ton of attention, and we don’t want to minimize its potential tragedy, but so far about 500 people have died,” he said. “Since September, in the United States alone, more than 10,000 people have died of the flu, and it has been a mild year. Last year, more than 50,000 people died of the flu in the U.S.”
Benton County has posted information sheets in both English and Spanish on its website at http://bit.ly/2OIexkj.
Oregon State University officials have been communicating with students and staff members. Although risk of infection is minimal, officials said that the best defense against any virus is increased hygiene awareness, especially washing one’s hands with soapy water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
“If you have concerns about your health due to possible exposure to the virus or following recent travel to China, please call the Student Health Services Nurse Advice Line at 541-737-2724,” Vice Provost Dan Larson said in a news release. “It is best to call in advance of visiting the student health center or external care providers, so precautions can be taken to minimize exposure to others.”
In addition to hand-washing, other health tips include:
• Avoid sharing anything that has come in contact with another person’s saliva.
• Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.
• Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to support a healthy immune system.
Larson added that because of China's status as a high-risk travel destination, any university-sponsored travel to China requires a petition process.
“Undergraduate student travel requires approval by the Office of the Vice Provost for Student Affairs, and graduate student travel requires approval by a college dean,” he said.