Mid-Valley Live: Local comic book store survives the pandemic

“We had a lot of people buying games because they were stuck at home. We sold just tons and tons of games, “Pandemic” being one of them. We sold a lot for the first four or five months. (And) we were able to get a lot of work done that we couldn’t do before because we were so busy, and so being less customers in the shop (and) doing more curbside, doing more delivery, stuff like that, we actually got some projects done that we were way behind on. Now we’re busier than ever.”

“We really ramped up our online. That helped a lot, too, because everybody was ordering stuff online. The stimulus checks definitely helped stimulate us, and we only lost one employee and we actually hired more and we’re going to be hiring more in the next couple weeks.”

Ashland’s decision to diversify the store years ago has helped him weather the storm.

Matt’s Cavalcade of Comics is not just a comic book store. Sure, there’s a big selection of comics and graphic novels. But you can find games and a variety of collectibles.