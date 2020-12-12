Mid-valley kids play Santa during annual Shop with a Cop events

Linn County law enforcement agencies spent Saturday giving a new meaning to blue Christmas.
Sweet Home, Albany and Lebanon police departments, with the help of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, hosted Shop with a Cop events in their jurisdictions.
“This is just one of those neat events that we get to do every year,” said Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon. “It’s just fun to get out and do stuff like this in the community.”
The annual festivities typically include providing money for local youth to splurge at a store in town, with officers and volunteers helping and wrapping presents afterward so the kids can play Santa with the gifts they buy for others.
“It’s great for the community,” said Sweet Home mom Brandy Parker. “A lot of people really need it.”
Parker’s kids, 8-year-old Bentley and 10-year-old Kassidy, have participated in Sweet Home’s Shop with a Cop event in years past. This year, they were two of nearly 40 kids who got $75 gift cards to Bi-Mart, funded by individual community donors and local businesses.
“Last year, (Bentley) got to walk with a cop, so he’s pretty bummed about that,” Parker said.
“Frankly, we’re all a little bummed about it,” said Officer Geritt Southard, who’s participated in Sweet Home’s Shop with a Cop for the last handful of years. “Usually, we would stage over (at the headquarters), have hot chocolate, cinnamon rolls, do activities … and escort (kids) over one at a time.”
Since 2012, when the city’s Bi-Mart first opened across the street from the Sweet Home Police Department headquarters on Main Street, officers have walked participating kids over for a one-on-one shopping experience. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some adjustments had to be made this year for social distancing.
“But we get to walk with mom,” Kassidy said, noting the silver lining.
Around a dozen officers, plus a retired deputy dressed in blue as “Santa Cop” helped out in Sweet Home. Over in Albany, more than 20 officers and LCSO deputies helped kids shop at the Walmart Supercenter on Goldfish Farm Road.
“We have a lot of donations from the community and Walmart gave us a $1,500 grant,” said Albany’s Shop with a Cop coordinator Laura Hawkins. “The officers almost always dip into their own wallets to make up for the difference.”
APD saw around 60 kids in shifts between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. to beat the morning rush and allow for social distancing, Hawkins said. Handmade masks were provided to participants, they got to meet Santa and volunteers waited in the garden center to wrap presents once they were purchased.
Benton County hosted its annual Shop with a Cop last weekend. Instead of shopping with kids, according to a Friday news release, representatives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Corvallis Police Department were provided $40 and a wish list for each child. The presents were then wrapped and delivered to 43 kids throughout the county.
Yon said he especially appreciates events like Shop with a Cop because they help break down barriers between law enforcement and youth.
“I love it,” Southard said. “It’s fun helping (kids) in this positive setting. It’s always something I look forward to every year.”
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
