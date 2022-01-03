Mid-valley flood watch: Current road closures and flood conditions

Plans are already in place to address flooding this week, especially as forecasts call for more rain that could inundate the Willamette, Calapooia and Marys rivers.

Heavy rainfall and runoff from the melting snow are both contributing to the flood levels.

Albany Emergency Manager Chuck Perino says that the city watches the height gauges on the Willamette River closely to see when they reach actionable levels. Currently, the gauges read about 10 feet, with the action phase kicking in at 21.6 feet. Flooding levels start at 25 feet for the Willamette in Albany.

At the action stage, the river is at bankfull level and may spill out of its banks at some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Some forecasts say that those gauges could hit actionable levels in a matter of days, while others say that the future looks to be milder than originally predicted. Either way, officials are in prep mode.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Even before the Willamette reaches this level, roads crews, parks staff and emergency management coordinators get started on planning and responding to flooding. Some areas have already seen enough to warrant closures, and it’s the Calapooia and Marys rivers that are the immediate concern.

“Unfortunately, the Calapooia doesn’t have any river gauges on it; it’s a more flashy river system,” Perino said. “It has a more dramatic rise and lowering of water level.”

When the Calapooia backs up, it typically floods parts of Bryant Park. So far, the high water levels haven’t led to water rescues or other life-threatening incidents. Search and rescue teams are prepared, though.

The Marys River is already causing flooding around Philomath and Corvallis. The latest readings by the National Weather Service, which monitors river gauges, put the Marys River at 20.9 feet. The flood level for the Marys River is 20 feet.

Officials say it’s important for motorists to pay attention to closures and posted signs, which may indicate that it’s not safe to continue. Some drivers carry onward despite the signage, and officials with Benton County Emergency Management say this accounts for most of the water rescues to which the county has to respond.

Current road closures in Benton County include 53rd Street at the railroad trestle, 13th Street in Philomath, Chapel Road, Grange Hall Road, Fern Road and in the Bellfountain area from Chapel Road to 53rd.

In Linn County, road closures have hit Brownsville and Scio hardest so far. Currently, Gap Road in Brownsville is closed to traffic from Lake Creek Drive to Holmes Drive and from Diamond Hill Drive to Priceboro Drive. Holmes Drive is also closed to Gap Road.

In Scio, Balm Drive is closed from Cold Springs to Brewster Road. Bond Road is closed from Griggs Drive to Snow Peak Drive, and Mt. Pleasant Road is closed from Keel Mountain Drive to Sylvester Drive.

Snow is still causing problems at higher elevations, too, including a closure of Highway 20 near Tombstone Pass. Upper Calapooia Road in Sweet Home is closed because the Forest Service road there is closed.

Albany parks officials are expecting flooding that could close some city parks. An email from parks and facilities maintenance manager Rick Barnett laid out the current conditions and expected actions throughout the week.

Bryant Park, described by Barnett as being “no good for anything but ducks," has been closed for a couple weeks following the rain and snow and is expected to be closed until the spring. Bowman Park and Takena Landing could both be closed this week if river levels continue to rise.

Water is anticipated beyond the front of the stage area at Monteith Riverpark, and the creeks at Timber Linn Park are already very high. Simpson Park may see water rising and flowing into the lakes. Crews are expecting water to be up around some walkways and bridges at Grand Prairie and Periwinkle parks.

There are a number of sandbag sites in Linn County in anticipation of further flooding. Make sure to bring a shovel and call ahead whenever possible to verify that you’ll actually be able to fill up some bags, as some sites are short on sand and awaiting resupply.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1