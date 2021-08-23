Mid-valley farms hit hard by drought and heat

SHEDD — Allen Green, warehouse manager at Pugh Seed Farms, takes a sample of the seeds being blown through a large discharge tube. It’s one of six different lines leading to screen cleaners that separate out different cuts of orchard grass for bagging.
“Looks a little light, but we got several seeds here, right?” he says as he blows out the grass in order to reveal small kernels of seeds in his palm. “But watch what happens.”
He rubs one thumb into his palm and the small, dehydrated cluster of seeds instantly turns to dust. These ones are no good and they’re making up an increasingly larger portion of the farm’s harvest this year.
Mid-valley grass farmers are being hit hard by much lower crop yields, thanks to an incredibly dry spring and a summer that’s brought numerous heat waves. Grasses that are usually the bread-and-butter of local agriculture have been severely impacted: tall fescue, annual and perennial ryegrass and even turf grasses.
“I haven’t done a specific farm average but we do weights … basically every load that comes off the combine from the field is weighed,” said Denver Pugh, owner of Pugh Seed Farms and president of the Linn County Farm Bureau. “The initial assessment is that I’m 40-50% down. It’s not good.”
All seed farming was affected by the drought and extreme temperatures, but the non-irrigating farmers seem to have been hit the worst.
“I would say overall grass seed crop is going to be lighter than normal due to primarily the drought but also the heat,” said Roger Beyer, executive director of the Oregon Seed Council. “Unirrigated tall fescue seems to be taking the worst hit … but I would say overall that the crop is lighter than it should be.”
Green’s demonstration helps prove it. It’s not just that the numbers are light, the crop itself is physically lighter and less marketable. Pugh and other Linn County grass farmers primarily don’t irrigate, meaning they simply use dry ground and rely on rainfall to water the crops.
“We saw in April that it was going to be a dry year, we saw prices starting to creep up a bit,” Pugh said. “But it was worse than we thought it would be.”
The lack of water has resulted in much lighter and smaller seeds, which are not only less valuable, they’re harder to properly combine off the fields, leading to further losses. In a typical year, Pugh says he can stomach losses of around 20 pounds per acre. This year, he’s struggled to get that number under 20, and with lower yields in general, this further harms his bottom line.
Low rainfall also acts as a boon for insects and other creatures that eat away at crops, such as pill bugs, slugs and ladybugs. “All those little things add up,” said Pugh.
Add onto all this the usual threats to crops, especially weeds like roughstalk bluegrass, which drains nutrients and limited water from the soils. Pugh called this kind of bluegrass his “number one enemy.”
While bluegrass’ effect on local crop yields is nothing new, it seems to be getting harder for local farmers to mitigate it in their fields. Another local farmer, Ryan Glaser of Mid-Valley Seed Storage near Tangent, says that this is due to resistances to herbicides and the fact that the weed seems to be germinating later in the year, when chemicals sprayed earlier are losing their potency.
“It seems to be germinating later in the year, when our chemicals are depleting in their efficacy … and it’s getting a little herbicide resistant across the board, is why we’re having more problems with it,” said Glaser. “That’s where the diversification, rotating crop rotations and breaking up that cropping cycle is going to be crucial in the future.”
The jury is still out on whether the trend of hotter and dryer springs and summers will make this a recurring problem. Farmers say they are used to having to weather bad years, but climate projections don’t lend themselves to optimism. The last five summers have consistently been among the hottest ever recorded.
The heat wave impacted the crop diversification that normally helps farmers weather the poor performance of one kind of crop. Pugh said that his radishes and white clover were just “curled right off” by the 100-plus temperatures in June and July. A strong wheat crop may help, plus a boom year last year that saw high yields and prices during the pandemic.
All local farmers can do is keep doing what they’ve done for generations.
Pugh and Glaser both said they will have to watch their spending closely heading into next year. Maintenance schedules on their vehicles may have to be tighter and winter spending will be lower than usual.
“It’s not new to us,” Glaser said. “We’ll adapt and overcome.”
Because every farmer seems to have been hit, the low supply and high demand has led to higher prices that might soften the blow, but Glaser said that won’t be a “cure all.” Instead, farmers will have to simply try again next year.
“These folks are resilient. They’ve been doing it most of them for generations,” said Beyer with the Seed Council. “They take the good and the bad and hope it all averages out over time.”
