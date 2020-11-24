Mid-valley car clubs team up on sock drive for the homeless

Carol Hood, a 78-year-old Albany resident who serves as vice president of the Rollin’ Oldies Car Club in Lebanon, says folks sometimes get the wrong idea about organizations like hers.

“People think car clubs, all we do is speed and drag-race,” she huffed.

But don’t let Hood’s sapphire-blue ’57 T-Bird fool you: She and her friends are about more than just revving their engines and cruising the strip. In a friendly competition that also involved Albany’s American StreetMasters club, mid-valley auto enthusiasts have collected more than 750 pairs of socks for people experiencing homelessness this winter.

Hood said she was inspired to take action after noticing a growing population of unhoused people on the streets.

“There’s just so many homeless people, and socks aren’t that expensive,” she said. “I just thought we should do something and this would be fun.”

She floated the idea at her club’s January meeting, and the members were enthusiastic. She got a similar reaction from Ron Shinn when she asked if the American StreetMasters wanted to help out. His club decided to take on the sock drive in addition to their traditional holiday effort of collecting children’s gifts for the toy runs put on by Albany and Lebanon motorcycle clubs.

Shinn, who’s 72 and drives a 1957 Ford 300 Deluxe, said Hood got both car clubs in the giving spirit at the outset with a little holiday-themed needlework.

“She made a couple big Christmas stockings and gave us one and them one,” Shinn recalled.